Crackdown on Illicit Diesel Pumps in District

District authorities sealed nine diesel pumps operating illegally without licenses following complaints of low-quality diesel sales. The inspections were conducted by teams under Additional District Magistrate Arvind Kumar, and pump owners failed to provide valid documentation, prompting immediate action. Further investigations are being conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration has taken decisive action against unauthorized diesel pumps, sealing nine such facilities operating illegally without proper licenses. Officials stated the move was prompted by multiple complaints about the distribution of substandard diesel fuel throughout the region.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh announced that after receiving numerous grievances, he established nine inspection teams led by Additional District Magistrate Arvind Kumar to investigate the allegations. These inspections were executed simultaneously to ensure a comprehensive assessment.

During the scrutiny, investigators found that the pump owners were unable to present any valid permits or official documentation authorizing their operations. Consequently, authorities sealed the pumps, and further inquiries are currently in progress to address this issue comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

