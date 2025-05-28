Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail in High-profile Rape Case

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to a 23-year-old social media influencer accused of raping a 40-year-old woman. The court questioned the Delhi Police's rationale in filing the case, noting the woman's voluntary involvement. The interim bail requires the accused to adhere to strict conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to a 23-year-old social media influencer charged with raping a 40-year-old woman, citing unframed charges despite nine months of incarceration. The court challenged the Delhi Police's basis for lodging the case, pointing out the woman's voluntary actions and questioning the justification for invoking Section 376 of the IPC.

Drawing attention to the mutual travel to Jammu, the bench remarked, "A single hand can't clap," emphasizing the woman's age and questioning her spouse's lack of concern over her multiple visits. Amid these observations, the court deemed the case suitable for interim bail, given the absence of framed charges.

The apex court ordered the accused's release pending trial under specified conditions that include refraining from contacting the victim. The proceedings highlighted the dubious motivations of influencers and questioned their societal impact. The court reviewed an appeal against the Delhi High Court's initial bail denial due to the severe nature of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

