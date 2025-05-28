Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Aid Distribution Disaster and Renewed Airstrikes

The Gaza Strip witnessed a tumultuous event as an aid distribution site opened by a US-Israeli-backed foundation became the center of violence, leaving one Palestinian dead and 48 others injured. Reports reveal that chaos erupted when crowds breached the site, leading to tank fire and gunfire.

Unclear whether the actions of Israeli forces or private contractors caused injuries, the incident underscores widespread distress among Palestinians, who have faced near famine conditions due to border closures. The UN and humanitarian organizations criticize the new aid mechanism, arguing it uses aid as leverage, violating humanitarian codes and potentially forcibly displacing residents.

Adding to regional unrest, Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, targeting Houthi rebels following missile attacks on Israel. The ongoing conflict, initiated by Hamas-led attacks on Israel, continues to incite international concern, with significant casualties reported on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)