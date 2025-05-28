Left Menu

Lab Report Twist in Harduaganj Mob Violence Case

The investigation into the Harduaganj mob attack took an unexpected turn after a lab report showed the seized meat was not from a cow. Authorities have arrested four suspects and opposition leaders have demanded stringent action. The case has drawn national attention, sparking calls for urgent judicial intervention.

In a surprising turn of events, the investigation into the mob violence case in Harduaganj has revealed that the seized meat was not from a cow or its progeny, according to a police statement. This revelation comes after a mob attacked four men on May 24, suspecting them of transporting prohibited meat.

SP Rural Amrit Jain confirmed that the police provided immediate assistance to the victims, who were promptly admitted to the hospital. The forensic analysis cleared the accused of transporting banned meat, complicating the situation further.

With four individuals already arrested, the investigation continues as police work to apprehend more suspects. Opposition leaders, including AAP's Sanjay Singh, have demanded swift action and a fast-track court to handle the case, with political figures continuing to meet the victims.

