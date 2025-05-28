Left Menu

High Court Shields Journalist Amid Allegations of Police Assault

The Delhi High Court granted protection to journalist Amarkant Singh Chouhan, accusing Bhind police of threats and assault. Chouhan, reporting illegal sand mining, fled Bhind fearing for his life. The court directed Delhi Police to secure him, as he aims to approach higher legal authorities for further aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:33 IST
High Court Shields Journalist Amid Allegations of Police Assault
Journalist
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect a Madhya Pradesh journalist alleging threats from police officials. Amarkant Singh Chouhan reported intimidation by the Bhind superintendent of police after facing physical assault in his office.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja instructed Delhi Police to provide Chouhan with security for two months, highlighting his inability to return due to threats. The plea, which faced opposition from Delhi Police, noted that Chouhan was trapped by circumstances from seeking remedies in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan, with other journalists, alleged being beaten over reports on illegal sand mining. Their plea urged protection for safety and constitutionally backed freedoms, anticipating further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025