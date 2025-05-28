High Court Shields Journalist Amid Allegations of Police Assault

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect a Madhya Pradesh journalist alleging threats from police officials. Amarkant Singh Chouhan reported intimidation by the Bhind superintendent of police after facing physical assault in his office.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja instructed Delhi Police to provide Chouhan with security for two months, highlighting his inability to return due to threats. The plea, which faced opposition from Delhi Police, noted that Chouhan was trapped by circumstances from seeking remedies in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan, with other journalists, alleged being beaten over reports on illegal sand mining. Their plea urged protection for safety and constitutionally backed freedoms, anticipating further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)