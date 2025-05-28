Czech Republic Condemns Alleged Chinese Cyber Espionage

Citing Advanced Persistent Threat 31, a group reportedly affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security, the Czech government has identified China as the perpetrator behind cyberattacks on its Foreign Ministry's network.

The malicious activities that began in 2022 targeted critical infrastructure, prompting the installation of a new communication system. Although the extent of information or damage incurred remains unclear, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský responded robustly.

Lipavský summoned the Chinese ambassador to convey the seriousness of such actions, stating they undermine China's credibility, despite its public declarations. NATO and the EU denounced the cyber aggression, expressing solidarity with the Czech Republic and condemning the breach of international norms.