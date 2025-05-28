Left Menu

Czech Republic Condemns Alleged Chinese Cyber Espionage

The Czech government has accused China of cyberattacks targeting its Foreign Ministry's communication network, allegedly carried out by APT31, linked to China's Ministry of State Security. The attacks commenced in 2022, compromising critical infrastructure. Both NATO and the EU condemned the breach, pledging support to the Czech Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Citing Advanced Persistent Threat 31, a group reportedly affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security, the Czech government has identified China as the perpetrator behind cyberattacks on its Foreign Ministry's network.

The malicious activities that began in 2022 targeted critical infrastructure, prompting the installation of a new communication system. Although the extent of information or damage incurred remains unclear, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský responded robustly.

Lipavský summoned the Chinese ambassador to convey the seriousness of such actions, stating they undermine China's credibility, despite its public declarations. NATO and the EU denounced the cyber aggression, expressing solidarity with the Czech Republic and condemning the breach of international norms.

