Mystery Explosion: Guest House Destruction Heightens Mizoram-Tripura Border Tensions

An under-construction guest house along the Mizoram-Tripura border was destroyed in a mysterious explosion. Mizoram police reported the incident, which involves a structure by the Tripura Forest Department. Both states claim the area, and tensions have escalated, though the situation remains calm. An investigation is ongoing, with no arrests yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared along the Mizoram-Tripura border as unknown individuals destroyed an under-construction guest house early Wednesday. This escalation occurred when explosives were used on the structure, developed by the Tripura Forest Department in a contested zone.

The guest house was located near Phuldungsei village in Mizoram's Mamit district, an area claimed by both Mizoram and Tripura. The construction had already been halted by the Tripura government following objections from Mizoram, a point highlighted by Inspector General of Police H. Ramthlengliana.

Despite this violent incident, the border situation remains calm, as confirmed by the Mizoram police. An investigation is underway, with Mizoram officials in communication with their Tripura counterparts. No arrests have been made regarding the explosion that has sparked previous regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

