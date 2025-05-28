The Kremlin has issued a sharp rebuke against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's decision to collaborate with Ukraine on the production of long-range missiles. The move, announced on Wednesday, is seen as a potential escalation of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the initiative as a "very dangerous trend" and criticized it as an "irresponsible position" taken by Germany. The Kremlin's statement underscores the heightened tensions between the involved countries as military and diplomatic confrontations persist.

This development comes amid broader international scrutiny of defense collaborations and their impact on regional stability, with both Germany and Ukraine defending their strategy as necessary for security measures.

