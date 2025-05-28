Germany and Ukraine Unite to Produce Long-Range Missiles Amid Tensions
Germany and Ukraine are collaborating on the industrial production of long-range missiles to exert pressure on Russia. During Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's visit to Berlin, agreements were signed for joint weapons production. The nations seek to intensify cooperation and push for peace talks amidst ongoing military tensions.
In a strategic move to counter Russia's aggression, Germany and Ukraine are collaborating on the joint production of long-range missiles. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the initiative during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Berlin, signaling a stronger stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Merz emphasized the need for advanced weapon capabilities without imposing range limits, aiming to enhance cooperation between the two countries. Zelenskiy noted agreements that pave the way for weapon production in Ukraine, amidst failed negotiations and increased military tensions with Russia.
Europe remains committed to pressuring Russia for peace talks, with Merz voicing support for Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit. As tensions rise and military buildups intensify, Germany's pivotal role in supporting Ukraine is underscored against the backdrop of shifting international alliances.
