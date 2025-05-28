Left Menu

Controversy Over Erasure: Manipur's Name Removed from Government Bus

The Manipur Congress has filed an RTI to identify the official who ordered the removal of 'Manipur' from a government bus. Personnel of the 4th Mahar Regiment allegedly forced the removal, causing public outrage. The incident renews tensions in a region recovering from a prolonged ethnic conflict.

The Manipur Congress has taken legal steps to uncover who ordered the controversial removal of the state's name from a government bus. The incident has become a flashpoint in a state just beginning to recover from severe ethnic tensions.

Opposition leaders have accused the personnel of the 4th Mahar Regiment of overstepping their authority by demanding the name's removal, leaving both locals and authorities in an uproar. Public protests have erupted, demanding accountability for this affront.

Rabi Khan, Congress spokesperson, criticized the act as disrespectful and humiliating to Manipur's history. The state has filed an RTI for transparency about this unusual directive, which occurred under President's rule, intensifying public scrutiny and questioning governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

