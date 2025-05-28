Prague High Court Affirms Fraud Conviction of Former Czech Football Chief

In the latest development in a high-profile legal case, Prague's High Court has confirmed the lower court's ruling that found Miroslav Pelta, the former head of the Czech Football Association, guilty of fraud. He has been sentenced to 5.5 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of 5 million Czech crowns (USD 227,000).

A notable aspect of the court's ruling on Wednesday is that the ban preventing Pelta from holding any executive position was lifted, though the heavy financial penalty remains. The charges stem from allegations of fraudulent handling of state subsidies in collaboration with former deputy education minister Simona Kratochvílová, who received a six-year sentence.

The case dates back to a 2017 police raid triggered by suspicions of subsidy fraud, which also led to the resignation of Education Minister Katerina Valachová. Both Pelta and Kratochvílová maintain their innocence and are considering further legal options despite Wednesday's affirmations by the court.

