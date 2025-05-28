Major Blow to Hamas as Israeli Forces Report Death of Gaza Chief

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the elimination of Mohammad Sinwar, the Hamas chief in Gaza. Netanyahu declared Sinwar's death during a parliamentary address, listing him among other high-profile Hamas figures eliminated over the last 20 months.

Israeli strikes targeted a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month, where Sinwar was believed to be present. The announcement follows an intensified Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which began following a breach of a ceasefire by Hamas in March. The Israeli government aims to dismantle Hamas' governance and military infrastructure while negotiating the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The conflict, which erupted in October 2023, has resulted in substantial casualties and displacement. According to Gazan health officials, over 53,000 have died, and nearly 2 million Palestinians have been displaced. The Israeli military claims significant Hamas losses, though details remain sparse. The death of Sinwar, elevated to leadership following his brother's death, marks another chapter in this complex and ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)