Germany's Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has criticized Germany for its involvement with Ukraine in missile development and tank supplies, indicating its participation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated no limitations will be placed on missile ranges, escalating tensions further with Russia.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern on Wednesday over Germany's collaboration with Ukraine to develop long-range missiles and its provision of tanks to Kyiv, labeling it as participation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
During a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced there would be no restrictions on the range of missiles produced in partnership with Ukraine and Germany.
In a statement to a Russian state TV reporter, Lavrov emphasized that Berlin's actions were 'building tension,' and urged German politicians to 'make the right conclusion and stop the madness.'
