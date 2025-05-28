Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine on Brink of Peace Talks

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, has proposed a date and venue to Ukraine for peace talks to stop the fighting. He expects a prompt response, highlighting Russia's readiness for a face-to-face meeting with Ukraine in the upcoming days.

Vladimir Medinsky, chief representative of Russia at peace talks concerning Ukraine, announced on Wednesday the submission of proposals to Ukraine, specifying a date and location for exchanging memorandums to halt hostilities.

Medinsky conveyed this message through the Telegram messaging app, expressing an anticipation of Ukraine's reply while reiterating Russia's preparedness for direct negotiations with Ukraine in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

