23-Year Manhunt Ends: Mumbai's 'Autorickshaw Fugitive' Arrested

After 23 years on the run, Harun Ali Mustakin Ali Sayyed, an autorickshaw driver, has been apprehended by Maharashtra police for a murder he allegedly committed in 2001. The arrest marks the end of a prolonged manhunt for Sayyed, who evaded law enforcement since the fateful incident.

Sayyed was accused of murdering passenger Moharam Ali on October 14, 2001, following a fare dispute in Palghar district, near Mumbai. The confrontation escalated, resulting in Sayyed allegedly stabbing Ali, who succumbed to his injuries within an hour.

The investigation gained momentum five months ago when the Crime Branch Unit-III of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police revisited the cold case. Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranawre led the team, employing both traditional detective work and advanced surveillance to finally track Sayyed down in Talasari, Palghar.