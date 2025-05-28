Left Menu

Odisha Police Crack Down on Rs 1.08 Crore Online Betting Scam

The Odisha Police crime branch has arrested two individuals for allegedly defrauding someone through an online cricket betting scheme worth Rs 1.08 crore. The accused were from West Bengal and Bhubaneswar. The arrests followed a complaint by the victim in Jajpur, with trials still ongoing.

The Odisha Police's crime branch has successfully apprehended two suspects in a high-profile online betting scam, which swindled a victim out of Rs 1.08 crore.

The suspects, Rohan alias Sk Wasiul Islam and Jyoti Prakash Pallai, are accused of orchestrating the elaborate fraud through an online cricket betting scheme. The arrests happened earlier this week, following a complaint lodged by the defrauded individual from Kalinganagar in Jajpur.

Evidence collected during the investigation led to the duo's arrest. Items such as passbooks, mobile phones, and identity documents were seized, as authorities proceed further with their inquiry.

