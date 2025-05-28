Tensions Rise: Pakistan Objects to Modi's Controversial Remarks
Pakistan described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on terrorism and the Indus Water Treaty as regrettable. Modi stated that terrorism is a deliberate war strategy by Pakistan, and India would respond accordingly. Pakistan criticized India's stance on the treaty, urging a return to international norms.
Pakistan has expressed disapproval of remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, characterizing his statements as 'regrettable'. In his visit to Gujarat, Modi declared that terrorism is a calculated war tactic by Pakistan, prompting India to counteract.
Modi's assertion included a mention of the Indus Water Treaty, which India has suspended following recent terror attacks, and noted Pakistan's resulting difficulties. This stance has drawn concern from Pakistan's Foreign Office.
Criticizing Modi's approach, Pakistan urged India to adhere to international protocols and respect sovereign rights, warning that jingoistic rhetoric may gain immediate support but could compromise sustained regional peace and stability.
