Tensions Rise: Pakistan Objects to Modi's Controversial Remarks

Pakistan has expressed disapproval of remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, characterizing his statements as 'regrettable'. In his visit to Gujarat, Modi declared that terrorism is a calculated war tactic by Pakistan, prompting India to counteract.

Modi's assertion included a mention of the Indus Water Treaty, which India has suspended following recent terror attacks, and noted Pakistan's resulting difficulties. This stance has drawn concern from Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Criticizing Modi's approach, Pakistan urged India to adhere to international protocols and respect sovereign rights, warning that jingoistic rhetoric may gain immediate support but could compromise sustained regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)