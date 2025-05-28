Lured into Danger: Punjab Men's Ordeal in Iran

Lured by promises of lucrative employment in Australia, three men from Punjab have found themselves embroiled in a harrowing ordeal of kidnapping in Iran. Deceived by Hoshiarpur-based travel agents, the men embarked on a journey that took a dramatic turn, leaving their families distraught.

Amritpal Singh, aged 23, left his home in Bhagowal village thinking he would soon land in Australia. However, allegations reveal that local agents Dheeraj Atwal and Kamal Atwal orchestrated a fraudulent scheme, deceiving Amritpal and two others by taking a hefty sum for work visas that never materialized.

According to reports, upon reaching Iran, Amritpal and his companions were abducted, with their kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs 54 lakh. The families, desperate and facing alarming demands, have pleaded for government intervention for the men's safe return and the prosecution of the deceiving agents.