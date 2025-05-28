Left Menu

Lured into Danger: Punjab Men's Ordeal in Iran

Three men from Punjab, falsely promised jobs in Australia by local travel agents, ended up kidnapped in Iran. Their families allege a scam involving significant payments for work visas. The victims were held by kidnappers demanding a ransom due to unresolved monetary disputes with the agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:11 IST
Lured into Danger: Punjab Men's Ordeal in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lured by promises of lucrative employment in Australia, three men from Punjab have found themselves embroiled in a harrowing ordeal of kidnapping in Iran. Deceived by Hoshiarpur-based travel agents, the men embarked on a journey that took a dramatic turn, leaving their families distraught.

Amritpal Singh, aged 23, left his home in Bhagowal village thinking he would soon land in Australia. However, allegations reveal that local agents Dheeraj Atwal and Kamal Atwal orchestrated a fraudulent scheme, deceiving Amritpal and two others by taking a hefty sum for work visas that never materialized.

According to reports, upon reaching Iran, Amritpal and his companions were abducted, with their kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs 54 lakh. The families, desperate and facing alarming demands, have pleaded for government intervention for the men's safe return and the prosecution of the deceiving agents.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025