Lured into Danger: Punjab Men's Ordeal in Iran
Three men from Punjab, falsely promised jobs in Australia by local travel agents, ended up kidnapped in Iran. Their families allege a scam involving significant payments for work visas. The victims were held by kidnappers demanding a ransom due to unresolved monetary disputes with the agents.
- Country:
- India
Lured by promises of lucrative employment in Australia, three men from Punjab have found themselves embroiled in a harrowing ordeal of kidnapping in Iran. Deceived by Hoshiarpur-based travel agents, the men embarked on a journey that took a dramatic turn, leaving their families distraught.
Amritpal Singh, aged 23, left his home in Bhagowal village thinking he would soon land in Australia. However, allegations reveal that local agents Dheeraj Atwal and Kamal Atwal orchestrated a fraudulent scheme, deceiving Amritpal and two others by taking a hefty sum for work visas that never materialized.
According to reports, upon reaching Iran, Amritpal and his companions were abducted, with their kidnappers demanding a ransom of Rs 54 lakh. The families, desperate and facing alarming demands, have pleaded for government intervention for the men's safe return and the prosecution of the deceiving agents.
- READ MORE ON:
- kidnapping
- Punjab
- Australia
- travel agents
- Iran
- ransom
- Hoshiarpur
- Amritpal Singh
- fraud
- visa scam
ALSO READ
UAE and Iran Forge Stronger Ties Amid Regional Talks
Ransomware Hits Marks & Spencer: E-Commerce Paralysis and Customer Data Breach
Iran's Neutrality Call Amid U.S. Gulf Visit
Haryana's CM Lauds Soldiers in BJP's Nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra'
Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph