Man's 6 km Bonnet Ride: Airport Brawl Escalates

A dramatic altercation unfolded in Mumbai when a dispute at Vile Parle's domestic airport resulted in a man being driven for 6 km atop a car's bonnet. The incident involved Thane resident Bhimprasad Mahto and a cab driver, escalating quickly after a parking lot disagreement.

According to police reports, the trouble started when Mahto, waiting in his vehicle, was asked to move by a private cab driver, triggering a heated argument. The situation intensified as more cab drivers joined to support their colleague.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows Mahto speeding away with the cab driver clinging to the vehicle's bonnet. The harrowing ride concluded near Jogeshwari, but not before police arrested Mahto for rash and negligent driving. He was later released under notice.

