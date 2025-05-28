Left Menu

Germany's Bold Play: Supporting Ukraine's Missile Independence Amid Peace Talks

Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany pledged to support Ukraine in developing its own long-range missile systems, free from Western restrictions, amid ongoing tensions with Russia. This move aligns with broader defense cooperation calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russia invites Ukraine for peace talks in Istanbul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:14 IST
Germany's Bold Play: Supporting Ukraine's Missile Independence Amid Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged new support to Ukraine, aiming to aid in the creation of independent long-range missile systems exempt from Western restrictions. This commitment, announced during a joint conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, underscores a shift towards empowering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Merz's announcement comes in response to the limitations previously imposed on advanced weapons supplied to Ukraine by allies, including Germany itself. The impact of these constraints has been a critical point of contention, particularly concerning fears of provoking Russia further into conflict.

While advocating for heightened military collaboration, both Merz and Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of sustainable defense funding. Meanwhile, Russia, through Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, extended an offer for direct peace discussions in Istanbul, highlighting the multifaceted diplomatic approaches at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025