Germany's Bold Play: Supporting Ukraine's Missile Independence Amid Peace Talks

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged new support to Ukraine, aiming to aid in the creation of independent long-range missile systems exempt from Western restrictions. This commitment, announced during a joint conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, underscores a shift towards empowering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Merz's announcement comes in response to the limitations previously imposed on advanced weapons supplied to Ukraine by allies, including Germany itself. The impact of these constraints has been a critical point of contention, particularly concerning fears of provoking Russia further into conflict.

While advocating for heightened military collaboration, both Merz and Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of sustainable defense funding. Meanwhile, Russia, through Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, extended an offer for direct peace discussions in Istanbul, highlighting the multifaceted diplomatic approaches at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)