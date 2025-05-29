Germany Unveils Aggressive Economic Stimulus Plan

In a decisive move to revitalize its economy, Germany's ruling coalition has announced an immediate action program that includes significant tax relief measures and plans for reducing electricity taxes in the upcoming months. Chancellor Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union expressed optimism, emphasizing that this marks a swift departure from past inertia.

The coalition committee, an informal body comprising the parties' leaders, acts as a linchpin between various governmental branches, ensuring unified decision-making and arbitration of disputes. Chancellor Merz pointed to anticipated large-scale depreciation opportunities as a way to stimulate business investment further.

Other significant economic initiatives include setting up a multi-billion euro infrastructure fund, revoking the national supply chain law, and accelerating approvals for energy projects. In conjunction with social reforms, these measures are designed to ensure planning security and unlock national potential, as Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stated.

