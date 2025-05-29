Left Menu

Punjab Police Nab Cross-Border Drug Traffickers in Amritsar

Three suspected drug traffickers linked to an international smuggling ring have been arrested in Amritsar. The operation by Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force also led to the recovery of heroin, weapons, and motorcycles. Investigations reveal connections with European and Pakistani smugglers using drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:47 IST
Punjab Police Nab Cross-Border Drug Traffickers in Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has apprehended three suspected drug traffickers in Amritsar, according to a senior official's announcement on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Maninderjit Singh, Peter, and Lovejit Singh alias Raja, hail from Gurdaspur. Following their arrest, the task force recovered heroin, sophisticated weapons, and live ammunition.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that initial investigations indicate that the group was in contact with smugglers in Europe and Pakistan, receiving consignments via drone. The task force is intensifying efforts to dismantle the network, with further arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

