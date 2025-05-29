Punjab Police Nab Cross-Border Drug Traffickers in Amritsar
Three suspected drug traffickers linked to an international smuggling ring have been arrested in Amritsar. The operation by Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force also led to the recovery of heroin, weapons, and motorcycles. Investigations reveal connections with European and Pakistani smugglers using drones.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has apprehended three suspected drug traffickers in Amritsar, according to a senior official's announcement on Wednesday.
The arrested individuals, identified as Maninderjit Singh, Peter, and Lovejit Singh alias Raja, hail from Gurdaspur. Following their arrest, the task force recovered heroin, sophisticated weapons, and live ammunition.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that initial investigations indicate that the group was in contact with smugglers in Europe and Pakistan, receiving consignments via drone. The task force is intensifying efforts to dismantle the network, with further arrests anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Return to Peace Following Tense Cross-Border Skirmishes
BSF Jawan Returned: A Cross-Border Saga Resolved
Tragedy Strikes Amid Cross-Border Tensions in Poonch
Explosive Parcels: Unveiling a Cross-Border Sabotage Plot
Transforming Global Trade: Xflow and Drip Capital Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments