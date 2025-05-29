Punjab Police Nab Cross-Border Drug Traffickers in Amritsar

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has apprehended three suspected drug traffickers in Amritsar, according to a senior official's announcement on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Maninderjit Singh, Peter, and Lovejit Singh alias Raja, hail from Gurdaspur. Following their arrest, the task force recovered heroin, sophisticated weapons, and live ammunition.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that initial investigations indicate that the group was in contact with smugglers in Europe and Pakistan, receiving consignments via drone. The task force is intensifying efforts to dismantle the network, with further arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)