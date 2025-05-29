Operation Shield: India's Preparedness Exercise Put on Hold

The Indian government's civil defence exercise, Operation Shield, aimed at bolstering emergency preparedness, has been postponed in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh. Initially set for Thursday, the decision to delay was made following a directive from the Union Home Ministry.

The Haryana government confirmed the postponement on Wednesday evening, announcing the delay in the comprehensive exercise via an official statement. All deputy commissioners and related stakeholders have been duly informed of the change in schedule.

Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Punjab also followed suit, with Punjab proposing a new date of June 3, due to ongoing training conducted by the National Disaster Response Force. Despite the rescheduling, the emphasis remains on addressing critical gaps observed during previous exercises and reinforcing preparedness against any potential threats.