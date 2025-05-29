Rubio Advocates Dialogue for Peace in Ukraine Conflict

In a decisive move to further peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated President Trump's call for meaningful dialogue between Ukraine and Russia. According to officials, his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov centered on diplomatic resolutions.

Rubio underscored the significance of the "good faith dialogue" strategy, emphasizing it as the only viable route to ending the war. He expressed optimism that this approach could facilitate tangible progress towards peace in the region.

The recent '1000-for-1000' prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was highlighted during the call, with Rubio praising it as a promising development in the ongoing conflict. The exchange, seen as a sign of goodwill, has been viewed as a potential catalyst for further negotiations.