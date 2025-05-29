Left Menu

Rubio Advocates Dialogue for Peace in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of good faith dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, echoing President Trump's stance on resolving the ongoing war. During a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Rubio commended the recent prisoner exchange as a positive step forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:10 IST
Rubio Advocates Dialogue for Peace in Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Secretary of State

In a decisive move to further peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated President Trump's call for meaningful dialogue between Ukraine and Russia. According to officials, his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov centered on diplomatic resolutions.

Rubio underscored the significance of the "good faith dialogue" strategy, emphasizing it as the only viable route to ending the war. He expressed optimism that this approach could facilitate tangible progress towards peace in the region.

The recent '1000-for-1000' prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was highlighted during the call, with Rubio praising it as a promising development in the ongoing conflict. The exchange, seen as a sign of goodwill, has been viewed as a potential catalyst for further negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025