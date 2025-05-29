U.S. Halts Tech Sales to China Amid Rising Tensions
The United States has suspended sales of critical technologies to China, impacting jet engines, semiconductors, and certain chemicals. This decision, reported by the New York Times, is a response to China's recent export restrictions of critical minerals to the U.S., as tensions between the two nations escalate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has taken a decisive step in halting the sale of some critical technologies to China. This move impacts sectors like jet engines, semiconductors, and certain chemicals. The information comes from a New York Times report, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The suspension is said to be a reaction to China's recent imposition of export restrictions on critical minerals destined for the U.S., according to the publication.
This development marks a further escalation in trade tensions between the two global powers, potentially affecting the broader economic landscape between the United States and China.
