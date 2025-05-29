U.S. Halts Tech Sales to China Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has taken a decisive step in halting the sale of some critical technologies to China. This move impacts sectors like jet engines, semiconductors, and certain chemicals. The information comes from a New York Times report, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The suspension is said to be a reaction to China's recent imposition of export restrictions on critical minerals destined for the U.S., according to the publication.

This development marks a further escalation in trade tensions between the two global powers, potentially affecting the broader economic landscape between the United States and China.