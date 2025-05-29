Left Menu

Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict

An attack on a security post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the death of four soldiers, including an army officer. The incident occurred in North Waziristan near the Afghan border. Additionally, four terrorists were neutralized during an operation in Musakhel district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:32 IST
Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a grim development in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army officer was among four soldiers killed in an attack late Wednesday, sources confirmed on Thursday. The assault occurred at a security check post in the Shawal area of North Waziristan, near the Afghan border.

According to sources, the attack was carried out by terrorists who opened fire on the soldiers, resulting in the deaths, including that of a lieutenant. The Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army's media cell, has yet to issue a statement regarding the attack.

In a separate operation in Musakhel district, security forces killed four terrorists engaged in planting an improvised explosive device along a highway. Those neutralized were reportedly involved in previous attacks on passenger buses and other acts of terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025