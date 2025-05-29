Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict

In a grim development in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army officer was among four soldiers killed in an attack late Wednesday, sources confirmed on Thursday. The assault occurred at a security check post in the Shawal area of North Waziristan, near the Afghan border.

According to sources, the attack was carried out by terrorists who opened fire on the soldiers, resulting in the deaths, including that of a lieutenant. The Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army's media cell, has yet to issue a statement regarding the attack.

In a separate operation in Musakhel district, security forces killed four terrorists engaged in planting an improvised explosive device along a highway. Those neutralized were reportedly involved in previous attacks on passenger buses and other acts of terrorism in the region.

