Palghar Police Crackdown: 129 Booked Amid Major Seizures

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district conducted a comprehensive crackdown on illegal activities. They registered 129 cases for traffic violations and seized banned gutka worth over Rs 55 lakh. Fines totaling Rs 54,300 and Rs 65,390 were imposed under traffic and prohibition laws, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:02 IST
Maharashtra's Palghar district police have launched a significant crackdown against illegal activities, recording 129 cases for road rule violations and confiscating banned gutka, authorities announced on Thursday.

The rigorous drive, executed by the district rural police on Tuesday, prioritized traffic rule enforcement, resulting in fines of Rs 54,300 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In addition to this, officers seized gutka worth Rs 55.23 lakh and filed three related cases, while also levying fines of Rs 65,390 for breaches of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

