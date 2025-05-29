Left Menu

Historic Ordinance for Gig Workers: A New Era in Social Security

Rahul Gandhi applauded Karnataka's ordinance providing social security to gig workers, marking it as a vision for nationwide adoption. The ordinance establishes a welfare board to ensure rights and fair practices for gig workers amid calls for transparency and innovation in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:58 IST
Karnataka's government has taken a significant step by promulgating an ordinance aimed at providing social security to platform-based gig workers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the move as historic and a reflection of the party's broader vision to extend such measures across India.

The ordinance, effective since Tuesday, proposes the establishment of a welfare board dedicated to gig workers, ensuring rights, dignity, and protection. It seeks to address issues related to app blocking, lack of sick leave, and algorithm-driven pay, which have long plagued workers delivering essentials and driving services.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the ordinance promises social security, fair contracts, and transparency. He referred to similar initiatives in Rajasthan and expressed intentions to replicate this vision in other states, signaling a reshaping of work dynamics in favor of workers' rights.

