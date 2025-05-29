Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Ex-SIB Chief in Phone-Tapping Case

The Supreme Court granted interim protection to T Prabhakar Rao, former SIB chief, in a phone-tapping case. Rao, currently in the US, is required to return within three days of receiving his passport. His bid for anticipatory bail was previously denied by Telangana High Court, with the matter set for hearing on August 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:49 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Ex-SIB Chief in Phone-Tapping Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has provided interim relief from coercive actions for T Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of Telangana's Special Intelligence Bureau, involved in a controversial phone-tapping case.

The bench, led by Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, ordered Rao to surrender his passport, which was previously revoked, and mandated his appearance before investigators. Rao, reportedly in the United States, must return to India within three days upon receiving his travel document.

Despite objections from legal authorities, the apex court's decision stands. Rao had earlier challenged the Telangana High Court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea, with the next hearing set for early August. Allegations against Rao include misusing intelligence resources for political motives during the previous BRS regime, amid clandestine profiling and surveillance activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025