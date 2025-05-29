Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Ex-SIB Chief in Phone-Tapping Case
The Supreme Court granted interim protection to T Prabhakar Rao, former SIB chief, in a phone-tapping case. Rao, currently in the US, is required to return within three days of receiving his passport. His bid for anticipatory bail was previously denied by Telangana High Court, with the matter set for hearing on August 5.
The Supreme Court has provided interim relief from coercive actions for T Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of Telangana's Special Intelligence Bureau, involved in a controversial phone-tapping case.
The bench, led by Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, ordered Rao to surrender his passport, which was previously revoked, and mandated his appearance before investigators. Rao, reportedly in the United States, must return to India within three days upon receiving his travel document.
Despite objections from legal authorities, the apex court's decision stands. Rao had earlier challenged the Telangana High Court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea, with the next hearing set for early August. Allegations against Rao include misusing intelligence resources for political motives during the previous BRS regime, amid clandestine profiling and surveillance activities.
