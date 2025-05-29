Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Christian Michel's Plea in AgustaWestland Bail Case

The Supreme Court dismissed Christian Michel's plea against Delhi High Court's directive requiring him to provide residency details post-bail in the AgustaWestland case. Michel, accused of being a middleman in the money laundering case, cited lack of a local address due to his long incarceration in Tihar Jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by British national Christian Michel, contesting the Delhi High Court's mandate for him to disclose his intended residence post-bail in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Michel, accused of facilitating the deal as a middleman, challenged the bail conditions altered by the high court on May 22. The Supreme Court questioned his reluctance to fulfill the condition, noting his prolonged stay in Tihar Jail.

Legal representation for the Enforcement Directorate stated that the revised terms favored Michel. The court implied that assistance from the British High Commission could address his concerns, underscoring the necessity for local context in bail proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

