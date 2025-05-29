Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Kremlin Refuses Trump's Ceasefire Plea

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to engage in talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed frustration with Putin's military strategies in Ukraine. Despite Trump's warnings, the Kremlin states Putin prioritizes Russia's national interests above all else.

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to discuss ceasefire talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump, following Trump's criticism of Putin's actions in Ukraine. Trump recently expressed growing frustration with Putin, warning that the Russian leader is "playing with fire" by avoiding peace negotiations while making battlefield advances.

In response to these criticisms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Putin's primary concern is the national interest of Russia. The situation remains tense as Trump's comments highlight the existing friction between the two leaders over Russia's military strategies in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's stance suggests that despite international pressure and Trump's warnings, Russia is determined to follow its chosen path in addressing its objectives in Ukraine. This could potentially complicate diplomatic relations further, with no ceasefire talks on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

