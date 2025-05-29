High Stakes Legal Battle: Lalu Prasad Seeks Relief in Land-for-Jobs Scandal

In a dramatic legal showdown, former rail minister Lalu Prasad has implored the Delhi High Court to nullify the Central Bureau of Investigation's FIR implicating him in the controversial land-for-jobs scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, asserts that the investigation lacks the necessary legal backing, specifically the sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates prior approval for inquiries against public servants. Sibal highlights the delay and alleged procedural lapses in the case.

Countering the defense's claims, the CBI's counsel, senior advocate D P Singh, maintains compliance with Section 19, allowing the case to proceed. The ongoing legal tussle underscores the complexity surrounding the case, with allegations linking job appointments during Prasad's rail ministry tenure to land transactions.

