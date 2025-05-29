Left Menu

High Stakes Legal Battle: Lalu Prasad Seeks Relief in Land-for-Jobs Scandal

Former rail minister Lalu Prasad has appealed to the Delhi High Court to quash the CBI's FIR against him in the land-for-jobs scam. Represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Prasad argues the FIR lacks requisite legal sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, while CBI counters that it has obtained sanction under Section 19. Justice Ravinder Dudeja is set to rule on the matter, which involves alleged job appointments during Prasad's tenure in exchange for land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:53 IST
High Stakes Legal Battle: Lalu Prasad Seeks Relief in Land-for-Jobs Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic legal showdown, former rail minister Lalu Prasad has implored the Delhi High Court to nullify the Central Bureau of Investigation's FIR implicating him in the controversial land-for-jobs scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, asserts that the investigation lacks the necessary legal backing, specifically the sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates prior approval for inquiries against public servants. Sibal highlights the delay and alleged procedural lapses in the case.

Countering the defense's claims, the CBI's counsel, senior advocate D P Singh, maintains compliance with Section 19, allowing the case to proceed. The ongoing legal tussle underscores the complexity surrounding the case, with allegations linking job appointments during Prasad's rail ministry tenure to land transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025