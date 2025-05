Putin's Standoff: A Tense US-Russia Exchange

In a firm stance amid escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans for dialogue with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Thursday.

Trump has recently expressed frustration with Putin, warning that the Russian leader is 'playing with fire' due to his refusal to engage in ceasefire discussions with Kyiv as Russian forces continue to make strategic advances.

The Kremlin responded on Wednesday, highlighting President Putin's prioritization of Russia's national interests above all else, indicating that engagement with Trump may not align with those priorities at this time.

