Navi Mumbai Police Busts Interstate 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Gang
Police in Navi Mumbai have dismantled an interstate gang involved in 'digital arrest' frauds, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. The group duped victims out of large sums of money by impersonating government officials and threatening arrests. The case solved a high-profile scam against a doctor.
In a major breakthrough, Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended an interstate gang responsible for orchestrating 'digital arrest' frauds. This operation led to the arrest of three individuals who allegedly swindled victims by masquerading as government officials. The suspects threatened arrests to extort large sums of money from unsuspecting targets.
Identified as Ramesh Babulal Seth, Amish Deepak Tulsidas Shah, and Rajkumar Gelaram Narang, the accused were apprehended following an investigation into a high-profile cyber fraud case involving a female doctor. The sophisticated scheme used fake letterheads and virtual threats to coerce victims into transferring funds.
The arrested trio had conducted their operations by establishing bogus companies, opening multiple bank accounts, and utilizing digital communication tools to carry out their scams. Investigators recovered substantial evidence, including cash and digital devices, highlighting the scale of the fraudulent activities.
