China's Strategic Silence: Weapons in India-Pakistan Conflict
The Chinese military refrains from commenting on the performance of its weapons used by Pakistan against India. Despite India recovering an unexploded Chinese missile, China emphasizes its role in regional peace and stability, while notable Chinese media interest in the conflict reflects deep military ties between China and Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:20 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese military has remained silent on the performance of Pakistan's China-made weapons amid the recent India-Pakistan conflict.
Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Sr. Col. Zhang Xiaogang dismissed reports of a recovered unexploded PL-15E missile, while underscoring the export status of this advanced missile technology.
China reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability, amidst deepened military ties with Pakistan, with whom it shares significant weapons trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
