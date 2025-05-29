China's Strategic Silence: Weapons in India-Pakistan Conflict

The Chinese military has remained silent on the performance of Pakistan's China-made weapons amid the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson Sr. Col. Zhang Xiaogang dismissed reports of a recovered unexploded PL-15E missile, while underscoring the export status of this advanced missile technology.

China reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability, amidst deepened military ties with Pakistan, with whom it shares significant weapons trade.

