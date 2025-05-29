High Court Decision Sparks 'Aamchi vs Thyamchi Mumbai' Debate

The Supreme Court of India has clarified that it made no observations regarding the merits of a case challenging the construction of a passenger jetty near the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai. This announcement came after a plea against a Bombay High Court order was rejected.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih refused to entertain the plea challenging the construction work, emphasizing that the High Court should decide the case on its merits. A humorous exchange highlighted the perceived social divide in Mumbai between the city's elite and common residents.

As the case proceedings continue, the government has assured that no demolition related to the project will occur until the next hearing. The Supreme Court's handling of the case underscores the media's role and the public's interest in urban development projects affecting historical areas.

