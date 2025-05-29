Court Stays Demolition of Disputed Sanjauli Mosque Amid Ownership Dispute

A Shimla court has temporarily halted the demolition of the mosque located in Sanjauli, extending the stay as the ownership dispute undergoes judicial review.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Yajuvender Singh presided over the case, responding to arguments from the Municipal Corporation of Shimla. Court observations indicated that the issue merited a detailed hearing, scheduling further proceedings for July 5.

The Waqf Board is contesting earlier demolishment orders, which classified the mosque's upper floors as illegal. These orders were initially issued by the Commissioner's Court on May 3. Without sufficient ownership documentation from the Mosque Committee, the stay was put in place on May 26.

