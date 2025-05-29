Left Menu

Israel Approves New Settlements in West Bank, Faces Global Backlash

Israel's government has sanctioned 22 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank, sparking condemnation from human rights groups and international allies. The decision, viewed as a hindrance to Palestinian statehood aspirations, could lead to potential sanctions from countries like Britain, France, and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:07 IST
Israel Approves New Settlements in West Bank, Faces Global Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's latest settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank has garnered significant criticism globally. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed plans for 22 new settlements, exacerbating tensions with allied nations that have threatened possible sanctions, citing the move as an impediment to Palestinian statehood aspirations.

Israeli media reports suggest the settlements will involve legalizing existing outposts and constructing new ones in the northern West Bank. Palestinian authorities and global rights organizations condemned the initiative, viewing it as a step further into conflict. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, representing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, labeled it a 'dangerous escalation.'

The international community, including Britain and France, criticized the decision, urging Israel to halt settlement activities. Human rights group B'Tselem accused the move of promoting land theft and ethnic cleansing, while Hamas described it as part of a broader conflict led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, settlement activity is surging alongside military operations against Palestinian militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025