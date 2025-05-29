Israel Approves New Settlements in West Bank, Faces Global Backlash
Israel's government has sanctioned 22 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank, sparking condemnation from human rights groups and international allies. The decision, viewed as a hindrance to Palestinian statehood aspirations, could lead to potential sanctions from countries like Britain, France, and Canada.
Israel's latest settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank has garnered significant criticism globally. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed plans for 22 new settlements, exacerbating tensions with allied nations that have threatened possible sanctions, citing the move as an impediment to Palestinian statehood aspirations.
Israeli media reports suggest the settlements will involve legalizing existing outposts and constructing new ones in the northern West Bank. Palestinian authorities and global rights organizations condemned the initiative, viewing it as a step further into conflict. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, representing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, labeled it a 'dangerous escalation.'
The international community, including Britain and France, criticized the decision, urging Israel to halt settlement activities. Human rights group B'Tselem accused the move of promoting land theft and ethnic cleansing, while Hamas described it as part of a broader conflict led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, settlement activity is surging alongside military operations against Palestinian militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Middle East Tour and the Controversial Air Force One Offer
Tensions Escalate as Israel Intercepts Missile Amid Global Diplomacy
Trump's Diplomacy: Navigating Nuclear Tensions in South Asia
Trump's Ceasefire Claim on India-Pakistan Conflict Sparks Controversy
IMF and DRC Reach Staff-Level Agreement Amid Conflict and Economic Strains