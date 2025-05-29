Israel Approves New Settlements in West Bank, Faces Global Backlash

Israel's latest settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank has garnered significant criticism globally. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed plans for 22 new settlements, exacerbating tensions with allied nations that have threatened possible sanctions, citing the move as an impediment to Palestinian statehood aspirations.

Israeli media reports suggest the settlements will involve legalizing existing outposts and constructing new ones in the northern West Bank. Palestinian authorities and global rights organizations condemned the initiative, viewing it as a step further into conflict. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, representing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, labeled it a 'dangerous escalation.'

The international community, including Britain and France, criticized the decision, urging Israel to halt settlement activities. Human rights group B'Tselem accused the move of promoting land theft and ethnic cleansing, while Hamas described it as part of a broader conflict led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, settlement activity is surging alongside military operations against Palestinian militants.

