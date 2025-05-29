EU Backs India's Right to Self-Defense Amid Tensions

The European Union has expressed support for India's right to defend itself following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, as highlighted by EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin. Delphin further emphasized the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan to ensure stability in the region.

India's 'Operation Sindoor' was launched in response to the brutal killing of tourists in Pahalgam. The EU strongly condemns such barbaric acts and acknowledges India's right to protect its citizens. The issue of terrorism remains a serious concern for both nations.

In a development showcasing international cooperation, two frigates from the European Union Naval Force arrived in India to participate in joint exercises with the Indian Navy. This move comes after India and Pakistan agreed to cease hostilities following intense cross-border engagements.

