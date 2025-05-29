Bribery Scandal Hits NCLT: Deputy Registrar Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Charan Pratap Singh, a Deputy Registrar at Mumbai's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to resolve a hotel's ownership dispute favorably for a complainant.

Karsan Ganesh Ahir, implicated in the scheme as the bribe's receiver, was captured with Rs 1 lakh in real currency, while the remaining amount was presented as dummy currency. The operation was based on a tip-off lodged by a hotel owner entangled in a legal battle with his brothers.

The CBI executed a sting operation resulting in the arrest of both Singh and Ahir. Authorities further undertook searches at their Mumbai and Lucknow residences. The duo was subsequently presented in a court to face charges, signaling a significant crackdown on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)