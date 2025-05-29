Bribery Scandal Hits NCLT: Deputy Registrar Arrested
The CBI arrested NCLT Deputy Registrar Charan Pratap Singh for allegedly soliciting a Rs 3 lakh bribe to settle a hotel ownership dispute in favor of a complainant. Accomplice Karsan Ganesh Ahir was also arrested while accepting the bribe. The CBI conducted raids and further proceedings are underway.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Charan Pratap Singh, a Deputy Registrar at Mumbai's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to resolve a hotel's ownership dispute favorably for a complainant.
Karsan Ganesh Ahir, implicated in the scheme as the bribe's receiver, was captured with Rs 1 lakh in real currency, while the remaining amount was presented as dummy currency. The operation was based on a tip-off lodged by a hotel owner entangled in a legal battle with his brothers.
The CBI executed a sting operation resulting in the arrest of both Singh and Ahir. Authorities further undertook searches at their Mumbai and Lucknow residences. The duo was subsequently presented in a court to face charges, signaling a significant crackdown on corruption.
