Bribery Scandal Hits NCLT: Deputy Registrar Arrested

The CBI arrested NCLT Deputy Registrar Charan Pratap Singh for allegedly soliciting a Rs 3 lakh bribe to settle a hotel ownership dispute in favor of a complainant. Accomplice Karsan Ganesh Ahir was also arrested while accepting the bribe. The CBI conducted raids and further proceedings are underway.

  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Charan Pratap Singh, a Deputy Registrar at Mumbai's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to resolve a hotel's ownership dispute favorably for a complainant.

Karsan Ganesh Ahir, implicated in the scheme as the bribe's receiver, was captured with Rs 1 lakh in real currency, while the remaining amount was presented as dummy currency. The operation was based on a tip-off lodged by a hotel owner entangled in a legal battle with his brothers.

The CBI executed a sting operation resulting in the arrest of both Singh and Ahir. Authorities further undertook searches at their Mumbai and Lucknow residences. The duo was subsequently presented in a court to face charges, signaling a significant crackdown on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

