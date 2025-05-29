Justice Served: Human Traffickers Jailed for Tragic Death of Indian Family

In a tragic case of human trafficking, two men, Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Anthony Shand, have been sentenced to prison terms in the United States for their roles in facilitating illegal border crossings that led to the death of an Indian family of four. The family's attempts to enter the US were thwarted by severe winter conditions, leading to their heartbreaking demise near the Canada-US border.

The elaborate smuggling operation involved using fraudulent student visas to bring Indian nationals to Canada before attempting to smuggle them into the US. Despite warnings about the perilous weather, Patel and Shand continued their illegal activities for personal gain, charging substantial fees for their services.

Authorities have highlighted the case as a grave reminder of the dangers posed by human trafficking networks, commending the efforts of law enforcement in both the US and Canada to bring accountability to those responsible and to deter future such operations through increased border security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)