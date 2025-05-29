Left Menu

Pakistan Army Neutralizes Terror Threat in Balochistan

The Pakistan Army reported the death of five terrorists following two separate operations in Balochistan. These intelligence-based missions in Loralai and Kech districts resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. Those neutralized were wanted by law enforcement agencies and had been actively pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Army announced on Thursday that five terrorists were killed in two separate clashes in Balochistan, a volatile province. Operations based on intelligence were executed on Wednesday in Loralai district, targeting the hideout of suspected terrorists.

An intense exchange of fire ensued, leading to the neutralization of four terrorists, according to the army's statement. The security forces confiscated weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site.

These individuals were on the wanted list of law enforcement and had been pursued by security forces. In a separate incident in Kech district, another terrorist was eliminated, the statement added.

