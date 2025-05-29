Pakistan Army Neutralizes Terror Threat in Balochistan

The Pakistan Army announced on Thursday that five terrorists were killed in two separate clashes in Balochistan, a volatile province. Operations based on intelligence were executed on Wednesday in Loralai district, targeting the hideout of suspected terrorists.

An intense exchange of fire ensued, leading to the neutralization of four terrorists, according to the army's statement. The security forces confiscated weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site.

These individuals were on the wanted list of law enforcement and had been pursued by security forces. In a separate incident in Kech district, another terrorist was eliminated, the statement added.