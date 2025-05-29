Chaos at Liverpool Victory Parade: Man Charged with Dangerous Driving

A British man faces serious charges following a disturbing incident at a Liverpool soccer victory parade. Paul Doyle, 53, is charged with seven offences, including dangerously driving a car into a crowd.

The charges include causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The incident happened on a bustling Monday in a packed city center, where fans gathered to celebrate their team's success.

Authorities have assured the public that this was an isolated incident and is not connected to terrorism. Doyle was arrested promptly after the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)