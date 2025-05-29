Tragedy in Hisar: Class 10 Student Shot by Classmate
In Hisar, a Class 10 student named Dixit was shot dead by a classmate using a gun allegedly belonging to the shooter's grandfather. The incident was reportedly triggered by a year-old dispute between the students. The accused has been taken into custody, and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Hisar where a Class 10 student, identified as Dixit, was allegedly shot dead by a classmate. Police reported that the accused, also 15, used his grandfather's gun to commit the crime.
The tragic episode took place near the railway line by Hisar Cantt. Dixit was out to buy milk when he was reportedly called by his classmate, resulting in him being shot in the abdomen. Locals, alerted by the gunshot, rushed to the scene and informed law enforcement. Despite being taken to the hospital, Dixit was pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigations suggest a year-old dispute might have led to the murder. The accused initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by the authorities. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain complete details of the altercation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Family Found Dead in Chhattisgarh
Tragic Toll in Gaza: Children Among the Dead in Latest Airstrikes
Tragic Discovery: Female Prison Guard Found Dead in Bihar Jail
EU Considers Temporary Trade Agreement with Ukraine Amidst Tariff Suspension Deadline
Park Altercation Turns Deadly: Arrests Made in 26-Year-Old's Murder