Tragedy in Hisar: Class 10 Student Shot by Classmate

In Hisar, a Class 10 student named Dixit was shot dead by a classmate using a gun allegedly belonging to the shooter's grandfather. The incident was reportedly triggered by a year-old dispute between the students. The accused has been taken into custody, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:45 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in Hisar where a Class 10 student, identified as Dixit, was allegedly shot dead by a classmate. Police reported that the accused, also 15, used his grandfather's gun to commit the crime.

The tragic episode took place near the railway line by Hisar Cantt. Dixit was out to buy milk when he was reportedly called by his classmate, resulting in him being shot in the abdomen. Locals, alerted by the gunshot, rushed to the scene and informed law enforcement. Despite being taken to the hospital, Dixit was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest a year-old dispute might have led to the murder. The accused initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by the authorities. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain complete details of the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

