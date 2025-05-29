Russia Prepares for Second Istanbul Talks with Ukraine

The Russian delegation for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine set for Istanbul will mirror its previous lineup, according to Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry, as reported by TASS on Thursday.

Russia is advocating for the next series of direct discussions with Ukraine to be convened in Istanbul on June 2.

The inaugural phase of dialogues, which transpired in Istanbul on May 16, witnessed the participation of high-ranking Russian officials, among them a presidential adviser, an eminent diplomat, and senior authority figures in military and intelligence sectors.