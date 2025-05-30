New Ceasefire Proposal in Gaza: Hope and Hurdles

Israel has agreed to a U.S-proposed ceasefire for Gaza, while Hamas reviews its terms, asserting they don't meet their demands. U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is spearheading the proposal aimed at providing relief to the battered enclave.

The proposal suggests a 60-day ceasefire with humanitarian aid delivered through U.N. channels. However, Hamas insists on commitments that address troop withdrawal and the conflict's end, making a consensus challenging. The differences between the two parties have previously hindered peaceful resolutions.

Meanwhile, the U.S-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has increased its aid operations, although the effort faces criticism for being inadequate, as 2 million Gazans face famine risks amid Israel's blockade. The international community continues to pressure Israel for a broader relief effort.