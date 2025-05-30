Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Scandal: Tim Leissner's Prison Sentence and the 1MDB Scheme

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal, where over USD 4.5 billion was stolen from a Malaysian state fund. Leissner apologized for his role in the scheme that financed luxurious purchases and led to political turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:07 IST
Goldman Sachs Scandal: Tim Leissner's Prison Sentence and the 1MDB Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant ruling, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner received a two-year federal prison sentence for his integral role in a USD 4.5 billion scheme, targeting Malaysia's state investment fund, 1MDB. The sentencing unfolded Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.

Leissner expressed remorse for his actions, acknowledging the scheme's impact on Malaysia as the largest fraud in history. Misappropriated funds, initially meant for Malaysia's development, were instead laundered to finance lavish lifestyles, including extravagant parties and financing Hollywood blockbuster 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'

While Leissner's cooperation with authorities granted him leniency, the scandal's repercussions were vast, contributing to the downfall of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Leissner, who cooperated with the investigation, will serve his sentence beginning September 15 at a requested facility in Otisville, New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025