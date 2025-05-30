U.S. Pushes Russia for Ceasefire as Ukraine Conflict Intensifies

During a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday, the United States put forth a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, which it described as Russia's best possible outcome. The U.S. has emphasized the importance of achieving a ceasefire across land, air, sea, and critical infrastructure.

Acting Deputy U.S. Ambassador John Kelley stated that President Putin should consider the peace deal and emphasized there is no military solution to the conflict. Despite past failed negotiations, the U.S. persists in urging Russia to accept an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, which Ukraine has already accepted pending Russia's agreement.

Kelley mentioned that recent communications between President Trump and President Putin involved Russia providing a term sheet detailing its vision for a ceasefire. However, Ukrainian representatives claim that Russia has not shown any genuine intention to cease hostilities, while Russian officials indicate willingness for further talks in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)