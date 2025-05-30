Left Menu

Federal Investigation into White House Impersonation Scam

U.S. federal authorities are probing an attempt to impersonate White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Hackers accessed her private phone contacts, leading to fraudulent calls to senators and CEOs. As a vital Trump aide, Wiles' compromised data poses significant interest to foreign intelligence agents.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. federal authorities are currently investigating a scheme to impersonate Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The impersonator allegedly gained access to private phone numbers from Wiles' hacked cellphone contacts.

The incident involves Wiles' personal phone, and a wave of fraudulent communication targeted senators, governors, and business leaders, according to sources. Despite requests for comment, the White House and FBI have remained tight-lipped on the subject.

This incident highlights ongoing cybersecurity challenges, reminiscent of past breaches involving other American officials. Wiles, a critical figure in the Trump administration, has previously faced hacker attacks, underscoring the continued interest from foreign intelligence entities.

