Federal Investigation into White House Impersonation Scam
U.S. federal authorities are probing an attempt to impersonate White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Hackers accessed her private phone contacts, leading to fraudulent calls to senators and CEOs. As a vital Trump aide, Wiles' compromised data poses significant interest to foreign intelligence agents.
The incident involves Wiles' personal phone, and a wave of fraudulent communication targeted senators, governors, and business leaders, according to sources. Despite requests for comment, the White House and FBI have remained tight-lipped on the subject.
This incident highlights ongoing cybersecurity challenges, reminiscent of past breaches involving other American officials. Wiles, a critical figure in the Trump administration, has previously faced hacker attacks, underscoring the continued interest from foreign intelligence entities.
