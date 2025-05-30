Left Menu

High-Stakes Corruption: CBI Arrests Top Official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate in Odisha, over alleged bribery. A CBI trap operation revealed he was reportedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a mining businessman. Raghuvanshi, an IRS officer since 2013, was detained after questioning.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Chintan Raghuvanshi, Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate in Odisha, amid allegations of bribery, according to officials.

The CBI orchestrated a sting operation after intelligence suggested that Raghuvanshi intended to accept a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a mining entrepreneur based in Bhubaneswar.

This 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was reportedly caught in the act and subsequently arrested following interrogation, sources disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

